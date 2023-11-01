Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne poke fun at Kanye West with epic Halloween costumes

Los Angeles, California - Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne may have won the award for best couples costume ever with their Halloween tribute to rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori.

Celebrity couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne (r.) dressed up as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori in one of this Halloween's most creative costumes. © Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @sharonosbourne

On Tuesday, Sharon shared a pic to Instagram of herself outdoors and completely nude, with only a large purple pillow covering her nether regions.

She was joined in the photo by hubby Ozzy, who was wearing a large coat and covered head to toe in all black.

"Omg! It's Kanye and Bianca!" one user pointed out, with another describing it as "The greatest thing I've ever seen."

Their creative costumes reference West and his new wife, who recently made headlines while vacationing in Italy. The duo were spotted in public wearing bizarre outfits, with Censori wearing next to nothing on some occasions and Ye caught with his bare bottom hanging out during a boat ride.

Their antics garnered backlash from both locals and the Italian government, which even considered sanctioning the two for the incident.