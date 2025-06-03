Paige DeSorbo launches first fashion brand in major business move!

New York, New York - Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has officially made bed-rotting her brand with the unveiling of her first-ever fashion line!

The 32-year-old revealed the news in an interview with InStyle on Tuesday, where she spilled the secrets of her new sleepwear brand called Daphne.

The lines combine two of her biggest interests – luxury fashion and lying in bed.

Speaking with InStyle, she admitted she wasn't always obsessed with being Bravo's biggest "bed bug."

"When it first came out, I was like, 'Oh my God, everyone thinks I'm lazy. They think I don't work. They think I do nothing. I'm going to be a joke,'" she said.

But this season of Summer House, Paige got the last laugh as she and co-stars Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller hosted the first annual "Snoozefest" – a bed-themed house party that was such a hit it served as the inspiration for the season 9 reunion stage.

While Paige has expanded her career beyond the limits of reality TV with her hit podcast Giggly Squad, she admitted she often felt like she was falling behind by not having launched a brand yet.