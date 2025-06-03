Paige DeSorbo launches first fashion brand in major business move!
New York, New York - Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has officially made bed-rotting her brand with the unveiling of her first-ever fashion line!
The 32-year-old revealed the news in an interview with InStyle on Tuesday, where she spilled the secrets of her new sleepwear brand called Daphne.
The lines combine two of her biggest interests – luxury fashion and lying in bed.
Speaking with InStyle, she admitted she wasn't always obsessed with being Bravo's biggest "bed bug."
"When it first came out, I was like, 'Oh my God, everyone thinks I'm lazy. They think I don't work. They think I do nothing. I'm going to be a joke,'" she said.
But this season of Summer House, Paige got the last laugh as she and co-stars Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller hosted the first annual "Snoozefest" – a bed-themed house party that was such a hit it served as the inspiration for the season 9 reunion stage.
While Paige has expanded her career beyond the limits of reality TV with her hit podcast Giggly Squad, she admitted she often felt like she was falling behind by not having launched a brand yet.
Paige DeSorbo unveils new sleepwear line Daphne
"I would get really down on myself, like, 'I'm running out of time – what if the show's not on next year? What if I'm not asked back and I haven't put anything out? I was on this show, and I fumbled. I couldn't even use it as a stepping stone," she explained.
Daphne – yes, named after her cat! – launches its first collection on June 10. Fans can sign up now in order to be among the first to shop the line.
Prices range from $58 to $200 for various pajama pieces and matching sets, with InStyle revealing, "Daphne's colors are muted but versatile, the details thoughtful but not overly trendy, the silhouettes refined enough to be styled with regular clothes for a coffee run but comfy enough to nap in."
The collection boasts one item that may sound familiar to fans of Summer House or Giggly Squad – the Hannah tee.
The top pulled inspiration from her former co-star and current podcast co-host, Hannah Berner, who loves nothing more than a good oversized t-shirt. (Daphne's version will be a bit more "elevated," according to Paige.)
Paige's venture into the fashion scene comes on the heels of another buzzy business deal – a partnership with Dunkin' to promote the new Pink Spritz Refresher.
Cover photo: PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP