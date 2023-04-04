Paris Hilton shares sweet pics of new baby: "My whole heart"

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton dropped new intimate snaps of her "heart," aka her adorable baby boy.

Paris Hilton is so in love with her baby boy Phoenix! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/parishilton

The 42-year-old socialite is loving her new role as a first-time mom per her heartwarming pics of her son Phoenix, which she shared on Instagram on Monday.

The carousel of black-and-white snaps featured the proud mom adorably snuggling her 11-week-old newborn.

The first snap showed Paris and Phoenix hugged up while the Paris In Love star wore a simple black dress.

The rest of the pics depicted the reality star sweetly gazing at her first child, whom she shares with her hubby Carter Reum, as she rocked a fuzzy, yet chic white sweater.

She captioned the dump, "My whole heart. #MommyMonday."

Paris secretly welcomed her first child via surrogacy and announced his arrival in January with an emotional IG post.

She first revealed Phoenix's cute face on IG in February after announcing his moniker, named for a city – just like her.