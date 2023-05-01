Paul Stanley of Kiss faces heat after embarking on an anti-trans Twitter rant

Paul Stanley of the band Kiss is taking heat after he shared his thoughts on trans children. © IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

On Sunday, the musician tweeted a rant titled "My Thoughts On What I'm Seeing," where he argues that trans children and the parents that "allow it" are playing a "game."

"There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” he wrote.

Stanley says that some adults may decide to undergo gender reassignment, but "parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s" turns it into a game, and will "lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing."

"With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad," he cocluded.