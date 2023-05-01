Paul Stanley of Kiss faces heat after embarking on an anti-trans Twitter rant
Los Angeles, California - Paul Stanley, guitarist and co-founder of the iconic rock band Kiss, is facing backlash after sharing an anti-transgender rant on Twitter.
On Sunday, the musician tweeted a rant titled "My Thoughts On What I'm Seeing," where he argues that trans children and the parents that "allow it" are playing a "game."
"There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” he wrote.
Stanley says that some adults may decide to undergo gender reassignment, but "parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s" turns it into a game, and will "lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing."
"With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad," he cocluded.
Twitter users react to Paul Stanley's anti-trans comments
The reaction from Twitter users was mixed, as some praised him for his insight, and others criticized him for mischaracterizing the trans community.
"It's not a 'game,' you asshole," tweeted political commentator Keith Olbermann. "What you do is a GAME. What they face - internally and now externally due to stupid panicky fascists like you, externally - is an excruciating ordeal."
Some critics also pointed out how Stanley's band Kiss is iconic for including drag and feminine aesthetics in their look.
Stanley's comments come as the topic of trans issues has become a heated debate in the US, with governors in Republican run states passing laws that limit the trans community's access to gender-affirming care.
It's unclear why Stanley decided to join in on the conversation, but his input comes off as incredibly shortsighted.
