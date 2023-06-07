Pete Davidson leaves explicit voicemail for PETA after puppy-buying backlash
New York, New York - Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is in a feud with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) after the organization slammed him for buying a puppy instead of adopting.
TMZ recently obtained a heated voicemail left by Davidson for Daphna Nachminovitch, the Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations at PETA, who had publicly criticized him for purchasing the pup.
Davidson defended the purchase, explaining that it was the right choice as he's allergic to dogs. He also said the puppy was a gift for his mother after her two-year-old Cavapoo named Henry passed away recently.
He went on to insist she does her research in the future, insulted her, and concluded with, "F**k you, and suck my d**k!"
Everything began in May when employees at a Manhattan pet shop filmed Davidson and his girlfriend picking up the new Cavapoo puppy for his mom.
Nachminovitch issued a statement to TMZ urging the King of Staten Island actor to consider adoption in the future as shelters are "overflowing with homeless animals," and the story managed to attract some negative attention toward Davidson.
In early May, he shared a heartfelt Instagram post about Henry's death. At the time, most commenters sent condolences, but in recent days, commenters have been insisting he "adopt, don't shop."
Davidson addressed his motivation for leaving the angry message, telling TMZ that the negative press was difficult to handle amid his family's grief over their pet.
Pete Davidson and PETA respond to heated voicemail message
"I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years," he explained, referring to Henry's passing.
"I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment," he continued. "Then [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset."
He went on to apologize for his "poor choice of words" but added, "I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family."
PETA shared a reaction to PEOPLE, stating that while their "hearts go out to Pete and the rest of the Davidson family for the loss," their situation is "no excuse for promoting the puppy mill industry."
"We know Pete cares about animals and was trying to do a nice thing for his family, but he has millions of impressionable fans, and his choices matter," the organization said. "So the next time he's ready to welcome an animal into the family, we hope he makes the compassionate choice to adopt, not buy."
Hopefully, above everything, Davidson's mom is happy with her new puppy, who now has a place to call home.
