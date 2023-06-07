Pete Davidson leaves explicit voicemail for PETA after puppy-buying backlash

New York, New York - Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is in a feud with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) after the organization slammed him for buying a puppy instead of adopting.

Pete Davidson left a profanity-laden voicemail for a member of the animal rights group PETA, who criticized him for buying a puppy instead of adopting. © Collage: YANN SCHREIBER / AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @DaveSirus

TMZ recently obtained a heated voicemail left by Davidson for Daphna Nachminovitch, the Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations at PETA, who had publicly criticized him for purchasing the pup.

Davidson defended the purchase, explaining that it was the right choice as he's allergic to dogs. He also said the puppy was a gift for his mother after her two-year-old Cavapoo named Henry passed away recently.

He went on to insist she does her research in the future, insulted her, and concluded with, "F**k you, and suck my d**k!"

Everything began in May when employees at a Manhattan pet shop filmed Davidson and his girlfriend picking up the new Cavapoo puppy for his mom.

Nachminovitch issued a statement to TMZ urging the King of Staten Island actor to consider adoption in the future as shelters are "overflowing with homeless animals," and the story managed to attract some negative attention toward Davidson.

In early May, he shared a heartfelt Instagram post about Henry's death. At the time, most commenters sent condolences, but in recent days, commenters have been insisting he "adopt, don't shop."

Davidson addressed his motivation for leaving the angry message, telling TMZ that the negative press was difficult to handle amid his family's grief over their pet.