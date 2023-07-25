Pete Davidson receives sentencing for Beverly Hills crash

Los Angeles, California - Bupkis star Pete Davidson will be helping to make a positive change as part of his community service requirements stemming from his Beverly Hills crash four months ago.

Pete Davidson has been sentenced to community service following his scary Beverly Hills car crash. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old comedian has entered an 18-month diversion program after being charged with reckless driving last month.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office further stated that under the conditions of the program, Davidson must complete 50 hours of community service, which he can also do in his home state of New York.

The Saturday Night Live alum must also complete 12 hours of traffic school, visit a morgue or hospital for educational purposes, and pay "restitution and obey all laws."

In a statement to PEOPLE, the New York City Fire Department stated that it would welcome the Staten Island native with open arms if he chooses to complete his community service at the department.

"As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service," the statement read.