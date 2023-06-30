Pete Davidson's girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders remains supportive amid rehab stay

New York, New York - Comedian Pete Davidson reportedly has the support of his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, while he seeks help in rehab.

Pete Davidson (c.) has the support of girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders amid his rehab stay. © Collage: CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the news that the former Saturday Night Live alum has checked himself into rehab, it seems that his new boo and her family has his back, per Page Six.

Unnamed sources told the outlet that Wonders and her family "have been very supportive" of Pete after he checked himself into rehab for borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

"He is good," the source spilled.

"Pete is a big believer in mental health and therapy. When there is downtime in his schedule, he works on himself."

The couple, who co-starred in the film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, have been romantically linked since 2022.