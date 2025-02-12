Pete Davidson reveals results of epic tattoo removal journey in steamy Valentine's photoshoot

New York, New York - Actor and comedian Pete Davidson flaunted his tattoo-free upper body in a series of sexy snaps taken for clothing brand Reformation's new Valentine's Day advertising campaign.

Davidson posed shirtless while wearing various pieces of Reformation clothing, including a pair of trousers, a waistband, and underpants.

On full display is his newly-renovated upper body, no longer covered in ink. He's in good shape too, living up to the title of Reformation's "official boyfriend."

Davidson has been on an epic tattoo removal journey these past few years, dedicating $200,000 and countless hours to having all that ink lasered off in a process that he has called "horrible."

The Reformation ad also comes with a deeper message.

"Hey, you may know me from stuff," Davidson says in a voice-over. "For the past few years, the one thing that's given me a space to collect myself has been coming in here a few times a week and being 'The Perfect Boyfriend.'"

"Yes, I'm someone's boyfriend and I take that seriously," he said. "It's important to show emotional support, reliability, loyalty, it's an accumulation of things."