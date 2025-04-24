Pete Davidson reveals tragic reason why he went tattoo-free

Los Angeles, California - Comedian and actor Pete Davidson revealed the tragically true tale of his radical, expensive, and extremely painful tattoo removal journey during a recent interview.

Pete Davidson opened up about the tragic true story behind his radical tattoo removal. © AFP/Elsa/Getty Images

Davidson used to be known for his many tattoos, which coated a good amount of his body. In recent years, though, they have rapidly declined as he underwent a painful tattoo removal process.

The process has seen him dramatically transform into a man who not only looks significantly different, but seems to be having fun in his new body.

It wasn't until his new interview with Variety, which only dropped on Wednesday, that the true reason for his decision to remove his hundreds of tattoos came into the public domain.

He linked his many tattoos to a drug addiction that he has now overcome, and said that his many inkings were a way for him to cover up a body that he felt was ugly.

"I used to be a drug addict, and I was a sad person," Davidson told Variety. "And I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up."

"So I'm just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain," he explained.

"When I look in the mirror, I don't want the reminder of 'Oh yeah, you were a f**king drug addict. Like, that's why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back.'"

Davidson's arms, hands, and neck are now nearly tattoo-free, the result of a painful journey that he began during the Covid-19 pandemic and has described as "horrible" in the past.