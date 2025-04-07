Rachel Zegler scores Met Gala invite – but will she attend?

New York, New York - Snow White star Rachel Zegler has reportedly scored an invite to the 2025 Met Gala, but will she attend?

According to Page Six, the 23-year-old actor has nabbed an invitation to fashion's biggest night, set to take place on Monday, May 5.

While Rachel has attended twice in the past, her rep told the outlet that she will not grace the carpet next month.

The West Side Story actor will be busy with rehearsals for her starring turn in Evita on London's West End, kicking off on June 14.

The buzzy role comes after her recent run on Broadway, where she took the stage as Juliet in a Gen-Z spin on Romeo + Juliet opposite Heartstopper star Kit Connor.

Though Rachel won't be heading to the Met, there will be plenty of big names ready to dazzle fans with their looks, including Lizzo, Shakira, and Doechii.

The 2025 theme will be Superfine: Tailoring Black Style – featuring the dress code "Tailored for You" – and will welcome actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and multi-hyphenate Pharrell Williams as co-chairs.