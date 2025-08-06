Kylie Jenner says she's a "bad b****" in viral TikTok after showing off her newest skill
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner flaunted her bilingual skills in a new viral TikTok post ahead of her birthday!
The Khy founder is in her Spanish era per the latest clip, where she aptly reminded followers that she is that b****!
In the TikTok video that featured Kylie modeling a butter-yellow, strapless bra and matching shorts while filming herself getting Spanish lessons from her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.
Coached by the beautician, the mom of two says, "Me llamo Kylie Jenner," which translates to, "My name is Kylie Jenner."
Kylie repeated several other phrases, including "nuevo," meaning new, as she described the new set from her clothing brand.
Tejada added, "You're the baddest b**** the world" in Spanish, which Kylie repeated with confidence – proving that she will always be that girl.
The reality star also has a birthday coming up soon! Perhaps Kylie will flaunt her recent language lesson wherever she celebrates.
Last year, the socialite jetted off to Jamaica for her 27th Birthday and was joined by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet – where will the lovebirds fly to next?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner