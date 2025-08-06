Kylie Jenner says she's a "bad b****" in viral TikTok after showing off her newest skill

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner flaunted her bilingual skills in a new viral TikTok post ahead of her birthday!

Kylie Jenner showed off her Spanish skills while getting lessons from her makeup artist. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

The Khy founder is in her Spanish era per the latest clip, where she aptly reminded followers that she is that b****!

In the TikTok video that featured Kylie modeling a butter-yellow, strapless bra and matching shorts while filming herself getting Spanish lessons from her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

Coached by the beautician, the mom of two says, "Me llamo Kylie Jenner," which translates to, "My name is Kylie Jenner."

Kylie repeated several other phrases, including "nuevo," meaning new, as she described the new set from her clothing brand.

Tejada added, "You're the baddest b**** the world" in Spanish, which Kylie repeated with confidence – proving that she will always be that girl.