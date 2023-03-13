Rainn Wilson argues Hollywood has an anti-Christian bias due to HBO's The Last of Us
Los Angeles, California - Actor Rainn Wilson had a visceral reaction to the penultimate episode of The Last of Us, and decided to share his thoughts in a Twitter post that has gone viral.
Over the weekend, The Office star pointed out what he believes to be anti-Christian sentiments presented in last week's episode of the hit HBO show.
"I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood," the actor shared. "As soon as the David character in 'The Last of Us' started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain."
"Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?" he added.
Last week's episode featured a small group of cannibals that take orders from their leader, a Christian preacher who has horrific and evil intentions.
Many Twitter users seemed to agree with Wilson's sentiment, and shared pics of some of their favorite Hollywood stars or roles known for having a more pro-Christian bend, including Mr. Rogers and Denzel Washington's character in the movie The Book of Eli.
Rainn Wilson shares a follow up
The overwhelming response to his tweet prompted Wilson to share a few follow-ups. In a tweet posted on Monday, he points out that Fox News, who first printed a story about his tweet, is "an organization created as a corporate shill to create division solely for profit based on culture-war outrage."
In another, he mentions that "the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country," but added that "most Christians that I know are kind, accepting, and loving and seeking to make the world a better place."
Rainn Wilson has a book coming in April aptly titled Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.
