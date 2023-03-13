Rainn Wilson argues Hollywood has an anti-Christian bias due to HBO's The Last of Us

Los Angeles, California - Actor Rainn Wilson had a visceral reaction to the penultimate episode of The Last of Us, and decided to share his thoughts in a Twitter post that has gone viral.

Rainn Wilson shared a viral tweet on Saturday, pointing out what he believes to be an "anti-Christian bias" in Hollywood after watching The Last of Us. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Independent Photo Agency

Over the weekend, The Office star pointed out what he believes to be anti-Christian sentiments presented in last week's episode of the hit HBO show.

"I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood," the actor shared. "As soon as the David character in 'The Last of Us' started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain."

"Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?" he added.

Last week's episode featured a small group of cannibals that take orders from their leader, a Christian preacher who has horrific and evil intentions.

Many Twitter users seemed to agree with Wilson's sentiment, and shared pics of some of their favorite Hollywood stars or roles known for having a more pro-Christian bend, including Mr. Rogers and Denzel Washington's character in the movie The Book of Eli.