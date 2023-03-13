The Last of Us season 1 finale delivers shocking twist with an eerie epic ending

The highly anticipated season finale of the TV adaption The Last of Us (TLOU) left viewers shocked with a gruesome ending – all thanks to Joel's horrific actions.

The Last of Us aired its season one finale, which brought a twist that has truly shocked fans. © IMAGO / Picturelux

The HBO Max series made a bold decision to still air its unmissable conclusion on the same night as the 2023 Oscars.

Yet this didn't stop fans of the show from faithfully tuning in to witness the culmination of Joel and Ellie's journey.

And boy, did the season finale deliver an ending!

In Sunday's episode Look for the Light, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's Joel and Ellie finally stumble upon the militia group, the Fireflies, who have been searching for Ellie due to her immunity to the Cordyceps infection.

Pascal and Ramsey's performances in the epic episode will surely go down as two of the best performances in TV history.

From start to finish, the last chapter of the show's first season is a rollercoaster of emotions that has left viewers speechless. Now, all that's left to do is wait for the much-anticipated season two!