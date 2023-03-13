The Last of Us season 1 finale delivers shocking twist with an eerie epic ending
The highly anticipated season finale of the TV adaption The Last of Us (TLOU) left viewers shocked with a gruesome ending – all thanks to Joel's horrific actions.
The HBO Max series made a bold decision to still air its unmissable conclusion on the same night as the 2023 Oscars.
Yet this didn't stop fans of the show from faithfully tuning in to witness the culmination of Joel and Ellie's journey.
And boy, did the season finale deliver an ending!
In Sunday's episode Look for the Light, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's Joel and Ellie finally stumble upon the militia group, the Fireflies, who have been searching for Ellie due to her immunity to the Cordyceps infection.
Pascal and Ramsey's performances in the epic episode will surely go down as two of the best performances in TV history.
From start to finish, the last chapter of the show's first season is a rollercoaster of emotions that has left viewers speechless. Now, all that's left to do is wait for the much-anticipated season two!
Joel and Ellie seal their fate in The Last of Us' shocking season one finale
Warning, some spoilers lay ahead as we digest season 1, episode 9.
After the clickers, gruesome deaths, and untrustworthy humans, the first part of Joel and Ellie's story has come to a shocking end.
And while there's still more left to explore in an upcoming second season, the finale delivers a brutal conclusion thanks to Pascal's eerily spot-on portrayal as the burdened smuggler.
The last few moments of the ninth episode truly highlight Joel's complexity, as he's faced with the decision to either save the world or Ellie.
We won't spoil what exactly went down but let's just say fans were slightly traumatized by Joel's swift mental switch to that of a trained S.W.A.T team member.
Then there's Ramsey, who has clearly proven her acting range by tackling an emotionally complicated teen who has no one she can depend on - except for Joel.
It's not shocking that Joel and Ellie seal their fate by choosing each other, and that this decision will be the catalyst for the next season.
Nevertheless, the finale was beautifully filmed with a haunting soundtrack to boot. And though some viewers may not be satisfied with the show's direction and Joel's actions, it is still one of the best finales in TV history.
The entire first season of The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Picturelux