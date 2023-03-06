The Last of Us' penultimate episode brings Joel and Ellie's bond full circle
The penultimate episode of HBO Max's hit series The Last of Us (TLOU), set the scene for the anticipated season one finale and delivered the most important line of the show.
For those who are still confused over the hype around TLOU, Sunday's episode effortlessly solidified why viewers and gamers have been obsessed with it.
Sadly, the newest episode of the post-apocalyptic drama does mark the beginning of the end of its groundbreaking first season.
Let's just say it's a good thing that the show already got the green light for season two.
Episode eight is another action-packed drama fest that yet again hones in on the effect of a zombie-filled world.
Bella Ramsey's Ellie takes the lead in the heart-pounding chapter and takes on dangerous humans while Pedro Pascal's Joel's sweet final words finally bring their budding relationship full circle.
Fans are in their feels after The Last of Us' eighth episode
Warning – some spoilers lay ahead!
Not since The Walking Dead has a dystopian drama had so many TV fans in their feelings every week.
But emotions were high in TLOU's latest episode, titled When We Are in Need, as Ellie encounters some trouble after she comes across a crazed pastor and his cult-like group, all while dealing with an ailing Joel.
The immune teen clearly picked up a thing or two throughout her travels with the morally complex smuggler as she proved to be a major legend throughout the entire hour-long episode.
After all of that, Joel is definitely a proud papa. This was evident in the last few moments of the episode when Joel and Ellie reunite and he sweetly refers to her as "baby girl."
Alexa, play Taylor Swift's Never Grow Up.
The tender moment left viewers in shambles, although it's no surprise that fans witnessed another gut-wrenching performance from the dynamic TV duo that viewers never knew they needed.
Only one episode remains in season one of The Last of Us! Stream the phenomenal first season on HBO Max.
Cover photo: IMAGO/Picturelux