The Last of Us' penultimate episode brings Joel and Ellie's bond full circle

The penultimate episode of HBO Max 's hit series The Last of Us (TLOU), set the scene for the anticipated season one finale and delivered the most important line of the show .

Pedro Pascal (l) and Bella Ramsey delivered gut-wrenching performances in episode eight of The Last of Us! © IMAGO/Picturelux

For those who are still confused over the hype around TLOU, Sunday's episode effortlessly solidified why viewers and gamers have been obsessed with it.

Sadly, the newest episode of the post-apocalyptic drama does mark the beginning of the end of its groundbreaking first season.

Let's just say it's a good thing that the show already got the green light for season two.

Episode eight is another action-packed drama fest that yet again hones in on the effect of a zombie-filled world.

Bella Ramsey's Ellie takes the lead in the heart-pounding chapter and takes on dangerous humans while Pedro Pascal's Joel's sweet final words finally bring their budding relationship full circle.