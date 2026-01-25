A$AP Rocky dishes on "spicy" love life with Rihanna: "I love that girl to death"
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, spilled on how they keep things "spicy" amid their longtime romance!
The Stay Here 4 Life rapper dished on his love life with the Fenty mogul while on The Ebro Show.
Rocky insisted that he and RiRi continue to "spice things up" while raising daughter Rocki Irish (4 months) along with sons RZA (3) and Riot Rose (2).
"You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends," the 37-year-old emcee explained.
"We roll music dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I'm saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?" he added.
RiRi and Rocky have been together since 2020, and the pair have constantly sparked marriage rumors – which has yet to be clarified!
The Diamonds hitmaker recently teased that she could have more babies on the brain after sharing a cheeky post. Is baby no. four coming soon?
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP