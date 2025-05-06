Rihanna addresses A$AP Rocky wedding rumors after baby no. 3 reveal

New York, New York - Rihanna spilled the tea on her personal and professional life after sharing the news of her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala!

Rihanna addressed the swirling rumors she's secretly married longtime partner A$AP Rocky (l.) after revealing her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Andrea RENAULT / AFP

On Monday, the 37-year-old mogul dominated the headlines around fashion's biggest night by revealing she was pregnant with baby no. 3.

RiRi first stepped out in a bump-baring look on the streets of New York before she changed into a dapper suit-inspired look for the gala.

Rihanna's longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, confirmed her pregnancy while he walked the carpet before her.

When it was her turn to chat with reporters, the Umbrella singer confirmed that the baby news was the only "milestone" she had to celebrate tonight.

Reporter Rachel Smith with Entertainment Tonight pressed Rihanna about those swirling wedding rumors, which were sparked by Savage x Fenty's new bridal line.

Rihanna clarified that this wasn't the brand's first wedding-inspired collection and denied that she had entered her bride era herself, joking, "You know I don't keep secrets very long!"

The Needed Me artist also confirmed that her new pregnancy wouldn't necessarily delay her long-awaited ninth album.