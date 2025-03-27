Ed Sheeran calls Rihanna his "muse" and spills her secret involvement in his big hits!

Los Angeles, California - Ed Sheeran has dished on how Rihanna inspired two of his biggest hit songs !

Ed Sheeran (l.) dished on Rihanna's influence in the music industry and the two songs he originally wrote for her. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the 34-year-old pop singer revealed his admiration for the Fenty mogul.

Sheeran told the host that he originally wrote his hit song, Shape of You, for RiRi, explaining, "Rihanna has the best taste out of anyone. She always picks just really, really great songs."

He continued, "So as songwriters within the songwriting community, you're always writing songs to pitch to Rihanna."

Additionally, Justin Bieber's chart-topping track, Love Yourself, was another song that the British songwriter initially envisioned for the Work singer.

After Fallon remarked that Rihanna seemed to be Sheeran's "muse," the English songwriter agreed and noted that he wasn't the only one inspired by her artistry.