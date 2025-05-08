Is Rihanna returning to the big screen with A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna, who is set to star in the Smurfs movie, may be teaming up with her boo, A$AP Rocky, for a new flick after announcing their third baby together!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - After confirming news of baby no. 3, does Rihanna have another movie in the works?

Fresh off of RiRi and Rocky's bumping Met Gala arrival, the Praise the Lord rapper teased that his pregnant girlfriend may soon return to acting.

Rocky told Variety that he has a big screen idea planned for him and the Diamonds hitmaker, sharing, "You saw Rihanna acting in my film," - referencing the 2022 music video for D.M.B.

He continued, "You saw her acting in my 2013 music video Fashion Killa, Rocky said," but when asked for more details on what the genre will be, he played coy with his response.

The L$D artist teased, "See, I can't give that away," but he did note that he may direct the movie.

Rihanna will next be starring in the new Smurfs movie, but the expecting mama hasn't had a big acting role since the 2018 film Ocean's 8.

But it will probably be some time before fans get a joint RiRi-Rocky flick, as the parents will be busy with their third child before they know it!

