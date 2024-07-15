Rihanna and A$AP Rocky match each other's fly during stylish date night

New York, New York - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved that not only is their love timeless, but so is their fashion game. This latest date night proves it!

Rihanna (l.) and A$AP Rocky (r.) turned heads in New York City during their recent date night. © IMAGO / Bestimage

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul and her 35-year-old boo showed who really runs New York City during their latest outing.

RiRi and Rocky didn't come to play in their trendy fits, with the Work hitmaker captured rocking an Outkast basketball jersey decorated with stars, purple cargo pants, and red animal-print heels.

She added a Yankees cap, sparkling jewelry, and a blue handbag to the ensemble.

Meanwhile, the rapper went for a similar casual style in a black shirt, dark denim high-water jeans, a red baseball cap, and sneakers that featured multi-colored laces.