Rihanna and A$AP Rocky match each other's fly during stylish date night
New York, New York - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved that not only is their love timeless, but so is their fashion game. This latest date night proves it!
Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul and her 35-year-old boo showed who really runs New York City during their latest outing.
RiRi and Rocky didn't come to play in their trendy fits, with the Work hitmaker captured rocking an Outkast basketball jersey decorated with stars, purple cargo pants, and red animal-print heels.
She added a Yankees cap, sparkling jewelry, and a blue handbag to the ensemble.
Meanwhile, the rapper went for a similar casual style in a black shirt, dark denim high-water jeans, a red baseball cap, and sneakers that featured multi-colored laces.
The It Couple's outing comes after the Praise the Lord rapper and their son RZA stunned in Rihanna's recent Savage x Fenty campaign.
Per insiders, that's not the only family move the couple has made as of late as RiRi and Rocky could also be trying for baby no. three before the hip-hop star's looming trial.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Bestimage