Kendall Jenner makes a statement with blonde 'do at Milan Fashion Week

Milan, Italy - Kendall Jenner took her new blonde tresses overseas for Milan Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner a deep-chocolate brown wrap dress just in time for the fall while attending Milan Fashion Week. © GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The 28-year-old supermodel rocked a fall-fresh fit while slaying at the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 runway show over the weekend.

Kendall isn't scheduled to walk down the runway this year for MFW, but the reality star still made a statement with one of autumn's trendiest colors: chocolate brown!

Styled by Dani Michelle, Kenny pulled up the show with her freshly dyed blonde hair that was straightened with curled ends and perfectly layered.



As for her attire, the 818 Tequila mogul wore a dark brown, high-neck dress that featured long sleeves and was held together by a stunning golden ring at her hip – creating a dramatic draping feature to the ensemble.

She paired the monochromatic dress pair of chunky, pointy red heels, gold hoops, and smokey eye shade plus a mauve lip.

All in all, Kendall's look was chef's kiss levels of perfection!