Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son RZA's 2nd birthday in style!

Rihanna and her boo, rapper A$AP Rocky, shared some gorgeous pictures of their happy family of four on Monday in celebration of their oldest son's birthday!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and her boo, rapper A$AP Rocky, shared some gorgeous pictures of their happy family of four on Monday in celebration of their oldest son's birthday!

Rihanna (r.) and her boo rapper A$AP Rocky (l.) shared some gorgeous pictures of their happy family of four on Monday in celebration of their son's birthday!  © Screenshot/Instagram/@asaprocky

The couple celebrated their firstborn son RZA's second birthday on Monday by sharing a series of sweet family pictures and videos on Instagram.

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA," Rocky captioned the carousel post, which also showed off RZA's adorable 9-month-old baby brother, Riot.

The pics showed RiRi beaming brightly as she and Rocky cuddled, held, and played with their kiddos.

There are even a few videos, which look more like candid home movies. The shots just add to the fun and show that the parents are being present with their little ones!

Standout moments include Rihanna and the kids sitting on a sandy beach – tiny baby sunglasses included – and RZA making the same hysterical face as his loving papa.

Fashion maven Rihanna recently skipped out on going to the Met Gala this year, much to her fans' surprise, as she reportedly caught a bad case of the flu at the last minute.

