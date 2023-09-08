Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's new baby name gets leaked!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second baby boy's name has r eportedly been unveiled!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have apparently given their second son a "riot" of a name. © Collage: IMAGO/ ZUMA Wire & Picturelux

Rated R!

The 35-year-old Fenty mogul and her 34-year-old boo are apparently keeping up the family's "R" name tradition, as her second son's name has been leaked.

The moniker for the newest member of RiRi's tribe is reportedly Riot Rose Mayers, per his birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday.

The birth certificate also apparently revealed that the Diamonds artist welcomed Little "Riot" on August 1 at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 AM, not August 3, as previously thought.

The unique name could be a nod to Rocky's July single, Riot, which features Pharrell.

RiRi's and Rocky's newborn son joins big brother RZA, who was born in May 2022 and named after a Wu-Tang Clan member.