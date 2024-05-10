Rihanna rocks serious style on first outing after skipping Met Gala

New York, New York - Rihanna was spotted for the first time in the Big Apple after skipping out on the Met Gala!

Rihanna was captured out and about in NYC after coming down with the flu this week, which led to her skipping out on the Met Gala. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

On Thursday, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul emerged from her NYC hotel quarters after catching the flu, which led to her absence at the annual fashion gala on Monday.

Viral footage of RiRi showed the pop star rocking a chic fit that consisted of a sleek black dress, hoodie, and layered jacket.

She completed the look with a quilted white purse, metallic rim sunglasses, and a silver choker necklace.

As for her hair that she recently dyed a bubblegum-pink hue, the social media snaps showed that the Diamonds artist had changed it back to a honey-blonde color.

It appears RiRi was headed to a photoshoot at Pier59 Studios, which could also explain her stylish attire.

Yet, the billionaire is nearly always captured stepping out in style!

Still, everyone is a bit disappointed that RiRi didn't shut down the Met as per usual, after teasing her look for some time. Plus, some stealthy AI duped many into thinking she was there this year anyway.