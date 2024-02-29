Rihanna and A$AP Rocky prove their love is timeless in neo-noir Fenty ad

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went old Hollywood in a new ad for Fenty beauty !

Rihanna (r.) steals A$AP Rocky's heart in a new vintage ad for Fenty Skin. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 36-year-old Needed Me artist and her 35-year-old baby daddy starred in a sexy neo-noir campaign, Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours, which dropped on Wednesday.



The black-and-white, two-minute clip featured the lovebirds rocking vintage fits, with RiRi sporting pin curls and a dark lip as she stole a blazer from the Praise the Lord artist's closet.

"She was a classy dame, but she had odd ways of showing her affection," a voiceover says of the Umbrella singer's femme-fatale character.

Newspaper headlines reveal that Rihanna's character is a thief of not only clothes but also "pancakes, covers and Lux Balm."



In his own voiceover, Rocky laments that the Fenty CEO can steal his blazer, but he can't take any of her things. Yet, the pair can share Lux Balm, the latest product from Fenty x Beauty.