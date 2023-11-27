Rihanna fashionably steps out with A$AP Rocky and son RZA in NYC

New York, New York - Rihanna rocked a glamorous look on a family outing with A$AP Rocky and their oldest son.

Rihanna and her family rocked stylish looks while out and about in NYC. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fentybeauty & @asaprocky

The 35-year-old Fenty mogul wrapped up her holiday weekend with another fashionable night out on the town!

RiRi was captured braving the rainy streets of NYC with the Peso rapper and their adorable son RZA as the family headed out to dinner.

The S&M singer flaunted bold red lips as she kept warm underneath a stylish navy hooded coat.

She kept her new blonde tresses tucked under a hoodie but complimented the street style look with sunglasses and a sparkling statement necklace that peeked out from her raincoat.

Her boyfriend, who will soon stand trial for a 2021 shooting case, wore jeans and a grey jacket as he carried the couple's toddler.

The couple's young son adorably rocked his bright yellow puffer jacket and matching Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers.