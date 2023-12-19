Rihanna brings her trendy street style to Fenty x Puma relaunch

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has made her red carpet return in true Bad Gal style!

Rihanna pulled up to the relaunch of her Fenty x Puma collection in a stunning statement coat. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old billionaire is back, and she's cooler than ever!

On Monday, RiRi shut down the red carpet for the relaunch of her Fenty x Puma collection at NeueHouse Hollywood.

For the occasion, the What's My Name singer brought her trendy street style to Hollywood in a plush, purple fur coat over a grape-colored padded leather jacket.

She teamed the unmissable fit with a logo T-shirt, baggy jeans, matching purple Creeper Phatty sneakers, and smokey, purple eye shadow.

According to PEOPLE, RiRi's baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, was also at the event and arrived before the Diamonds artist but gave his boo space to do interviews and photos.

The lovebirds, who recently welcomed their second child, Riot Rose, were later seen hugging and holding hands as they enjoyed the evening.

RiRi teased the return of the fashion apparel back in March as the last Fenty x Puma collab was in 2017.