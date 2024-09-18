Rihanna bids farewell to London Fashion Week with chic yet cozy look

London, UK - Rihanna declared that bathrobes are in with a trendy new look for her Fenty Hair launch!

Rihanna made heads turn in London with a chic, cozy robe! © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 36-year-old Fenty mogul just launched another cozy fashion trend that's perfect for comfort seekers everywhere!

Earlier this week, RiRi pulled up for the end of London Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of Fenty Hair at the British department store Selfridges in a butter yellow, furry Jacquemus coat.

She added matching satin pumps, a diamond-encrusted anklet, and jeweled drop earrings to the cozy wear as she wore her hair in luscious and loose dark waves.

Later, RiRi upped the ante with a second fit that was a vintage, butter-yellow John Galliano dress that featured sheer ruffles all over, complete with a plunging neckline.

The Diamonds hitmaker paired that dress with metallic high-heeled sandals and a bold red lip.