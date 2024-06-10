Rihanna flaunts natural curls ahead of Fenty Hair launch

New York, New York - Rihanna ushered in a new beauty era ahead of her latest launch!

Rihanna (l.) went stylishly natural after announcing her Fenty Hair line coming this June. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@gabgonbad & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the 36-year-old billionaire made it clear that she's fabulous no matter what look she's rocking!

RiRi was captured stepping out in the Big Apple and taking pics with fans after announcing her Fenty Hair line in true mogul attire.

The mom of two was pictured wearing a plush, caramel mink coat over a lacy, black bra and gray crop top, plus black parachute pants.

She added nude stilettos, a black-and-white Gucci graffiti purse, black shades, and silver jewelry to the head-turning look.

The Umbrella hitmaker's savvy street style fit also seems to be a subtle clap back to the mixed reactions to her latest launch.

While many fans were overjoyed to hear that RiRi has officially entered the hair care business, others slammed her ad because she sported a blonde wig in it.

Nevertheless, it would seem that the Needed Me artist's natural locks was enough to silence the haters!