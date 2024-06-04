Rihanna debuts exciting addition to Fenty brand: "A new family is moving in!"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has unveiled her next big project... and no, it's not a new album!

Rihanna has announced the upcoming debut of Fenty Hair, which is the newest addition to her billion-dollar Fenty beauty empire. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 36-year-old singer unveiled Fenty Hair, the latest addition to her billion-dollar beauty empire, on Tuesday.

In her announcement, Rihanna reflected on her love for changing up her 'do, writing, "I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural."

"I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!"

The Fenty Hair ad featured RiRi rocking a blonde pixie cut alongside models donning just about every kind of cut, color, and style there is!

The new hair products are set to debut on June 13.

Rihanna first launched her Fenty brand with Fenty Beauty, which rose to prominence thanks to its uniquely extensive collection of foundation shades.

Since then, she has added Fenty Skin productions as well, and the empire is estimated to be worth $2.8 billion according to Forbes, with the Needed Me artist owning 50% of the company.