Rihanna doubles down on animal print and voting with a new "sneaky" clip!

Santa Monica, California - Rihanna has reminded fans that winter is coming with her latest trendy street style look, just before posting a cheeky video on Election Eve encouraging fans to vote - since she can't!

Rihanna pushed the bounds of fashion by donning a fur on fur combo in a new street style look (stock image). © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Though the weather outside is about to get frightful, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul's fashion certainly isn't.

On Sunday, RiRi continued her street style saga when she was captured leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica in a fuzzy fur cow print cropped jacket, light-wash skinny jeans, and a black studded belt.

The Work hitmaker completed her fit with a pair of strappy stiletto sandals, and a yellow calfskin baguette bag, as her hair was styled in a short curly bob.

Dare we say that nobody can touch the We Found Love artist's street style?

Yet when RiRi isn't pushing the boundaries of fashion, she's also making sure fans know the importance of voting. The Savage x Fenty founder revealed she can't vote herself in a new clip she dropped via Instagram on Monday afternoon.

"POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport," she wrote in the video's text with the hashtag. "#votecauseIcant."

Rihanna cannot vote because she isn't a US citizen, and is a citizen of Barbados.

"When protecting pussies and firing pussies can happen all in one vote," she captioned the clip.