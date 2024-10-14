Rihanna means business in streetwear spin on viral corpcore trend!

Beverly Hills, California - Rihanna proved once again that she is a fashion icon in a corpcore -inspired Sunday 'fit check while out and about in Beverly Hills.

The 36-year-old businesswoman was photographed in a gray pantsuit – along with some sporty streetwear accents to keep things cheeky!

The Life Me Up artist rocked red and white Fenty x Puma sneakers with a green and white striped soccer jersey under her crisp double-breasted blazer jacket.

She wore the look with high-volume curls and a Goyard bag along with gold chain necklaces.

"Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for," RiRi told PEOPLE at her Savage x Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview at Nordstrom in LA on Thursday.

"Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom."