Rihanna means business in streetwear spin on viral corpcore trend!
Beverly Hills, California - Rihanna proved once again that she is a fashion icon in a corpcore-inspired Sunday 'fit check while out and about in Beverly Hills.
The 36-year-old businesswoman was photographed in a gray pantsuit – along with some sporty streetwear accents to keep things cheeky!
The Life Me Up artist rocked red and white Fenty x Puma sneakers with a green and white striped soccer jersey under her crisp double-breasted blazer jacket.
She wore the look with high-volume curls and a Goyard bag along with gold chain necklaces.
"Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for," RiRi told PEOPLE at her Savage x Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview at Nordstrom in LA on Thursday.
"Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom."
Trendy Rihanna is also a big fan of another fashion fad
When not on mom duty, however, Rihanna is apparently a big proponent of the "lingerie as outerwear" trend!
"Lingerie to me should be worn any way and anywhere that you want," she said.
"Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of t-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support," she added.
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP