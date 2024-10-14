Rihanna means business in streetwear spin on viral corpcore trend!

Singer and beauty/fashion mogul Rihanna proved once again that she is a style icon in an iconic Sunday fit check while out and about in Beverly Hills.

By Steffi Feldman

Beverly Hills, California - Rihanna proved once again that she is a fashion icon in a corpcore-inspired Sunday 'fit check while out and about in Beverly Hills.

Rihanna proved once again that she is a fashion icon in an iconic Sunday fit check while out and about in Beverly Hills.
Rihanna proved once again that she is a fashion icon in an iconic Sunday fit check while out and about in Beverly Hills.  © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old businesswoman was photographed in a gray pantsuit – along with some sporty streetwear accents to keep things cheeky!

The Life Me Up artist rocked red and white Fenty x Puma sneakers with a green and white striped soccer jersey under her crisp double-breasted blazer jacket.

She wore the look with high-volume curls and a Goyard bag along with gold chain necklaces.

Camilla Cabello reacts to theories she inspired Sabrina Carpenter songs: "You're welcome"
Sabrina Carpenter Camilla Cabello reacts to theories she inspired Sabrina Carpenter songs: "You're welcome"

"Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for," RiRi told PEOPLE at her Savage x Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview at Nordstrom in LA on Thursday.

"Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom."

Trendy Rihanna is also a big fan of another fashion fad

When not on mom duty, however, Rihanna is apparently a big proponent of the "lingerie as outerwear" trend!

"Lingerie to me should be worn any way and anywhere that you want," she said.

"Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of t-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support," she added.

Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Rihanna: