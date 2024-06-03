Rihanna drips in diamonds after making music history!

New York, New York - Rihanna stepped out in style after becoming the female artist with the most diamond singles !

Rihanna rocked diamonds galore after making history as the female artist with the most diamond singles! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty founder gave rich auntie vibes while out and about in the Big Apple for a girls' night out with her bestie Melissa Forde.

RiRi dazzled in a black minidress decorated in blue and red mesh designs under a large, zebra-print jacket.

For her accessories, the Needed Me hitmaker rocked a diamond collar, layered tennis necklaces, diamond earrings, and even a diamond anklet.

She completed the ensemble with a Gucci shoulder bag and black shades while her honey-blonde braids were wrapped and pinned with various crystal and flower pins.

RiRi's trendy street style was on par for her huge milestone, per the Recording Industry Association of America!

According to Forbes, the Rude Boy performer now holds the most diamond-certified singles of any female artist thanks to her hits, Umbrella, Needed Me, Work, and Stay.