Rihanna leaves fans blushing with sexy Savage x Fenty shoot

Rihanna is the only girl in the world who could make Cupid blush! The Fenty mogul has announced her sexy lingerie drop via Instagram.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna still has love on the brain, per her latest Valentine's-themed Savage x Fenty drop!

Rihanna is a rose by any other name in her latest Savage x Fenty campaign!
© IMAGO / Penta Press

On Thursday, the fashion mogul turned heads with her newest collection that could make even Cupid blush!

The snaps, which she shared via Instagram, featured RiRi sprawled on a bed of flowers while covered in rose petals as she modeled a lingerie piece from her new line, Les Roses.

The set included a tight, floral lingerie uni-top that she paired with dark see-through stockings that exposed her cheeks.

The 36-year-old added an XL two-toned wig with hot pink highlights on the ends as she struck several sensual poses in the ad.

Rihanna teased in the caption, "@savagexfenty Les Roses collection is now available online & in-stores."

This the second Savage x Fenty Valentine's-themed drop from the mom of two ahead of the big holiday.

Earlier this month, RiRi cosplayed as a sexy cherub for her Loveline collection, even adding a bow with a flaming pink rose to the flirty ensemble!

