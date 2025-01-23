Rihanna leaves fans blushing with sexy Savage x Fenty shoot

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna still has love on the brain, per her latest Valentine's-themed Savage x Fenty drop!

Rihanna is a rose by any other name in her latest Savage x Fenty campaign! © IMAGO / Penta Press

On Thursday, the fashion mogul turned heads with her newest collection that could make even Cupid blush!

The snaps, which she shared via Instagram, featured RiRi sprawled on a bed of flowers while covered in rose petals as she modeled a lingerie piece from her new line, Les Roses.

The set included a tight, floral lingerie uni-top that she paired with dark see-through stockings that exposed her cheeks.

The 36-year-old added an XL two-toned wig with hot pink highlights on the ends as she struck several sensual poses in the ad.

Rihanna teased in the caption, "@savagexfenty Les Roses collection is now available online & in-stores."

This the second Savage x Fenty Valentine's-themed drop from the mom of two ahead of the big holiday.