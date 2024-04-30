Rihanna puts on a busty display at Fenty Beauty event!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna flaunted her curves in a head-turning dress for her latest Fenty Beauty event!

On Friday, the 36-year-old billionaire worked the red carpet at the launch event for her newest Fenty item, Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation.

RiRi showed off eye-popping curves in a tight sand-colored corset dress.

She completed the sexy fit with some delicate and sparkling bracelets, nude heels that laced around her legs, and a minimalist silver anklet.

Her white-painted toes also complemented her French-tipped fingernails perfectly!

As for her even blonder new 'do, the Love on the Brain singer's hair was styled straight with a side part as she posed for the cameras.

Hours before the occasion, RiRi posted about her latest creation and explained that this product had been in the works for some time!

"This is what we've been up to the last couple years. And now she's all yours…Soft‘Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation!! it's hydrating, long wear and packed with skin-loving ingredients! And you DAMN RIGHT it’s coming in all 50 shades!!" she captioned a tweet.