Rihanna rocks blonder 'do and gives major update on new music!

Rihanna turned heads at her newest Fenty x Puma event where she spilled the tea on R9 and why A$AP Rocky is their sons' biggest fashion inspiration!

By Elyse Johnson

London, UK - Rihanna popped up to her Fenty x Puma event with blonder hair and officially confirmed that her next album is on the way!

Rihanna went bolder and blonder in honor of her newest Fenty x Puma collection at an event in London. © Screenshot/Instagram/puma On Wednesday, the 36-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul debuted a blonder 'do while celebrating the release of her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty colorways in London.

RiRi's stunning new color is a few shades lighter than the honey-blonde hue she's been rocking as of late. The Lift Me Up hitmaker complemented her hair with an oversized, moss-green suit jacket and dark brown jumpsuit. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian shows off North West's camera skills with shimmering snaps At the event, RiRi gave a huge nod to her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, who she credits as inspiration when styling their sons RZA and Riot Rose.

When will Rihanna release her next album?

Rihanna gave a coy update on her ninth album while also gushing over her partner, A$AP Rocky. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS "When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she dished to Entertainment Tonight. She explained, "I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack, – their dad.'" As for if the world can expect her ninth album – AKA "R9" – to drop anytime soon, the Umbrella artist teased that the project will blow fans away whenever it finally arrives! Angelina Jolie Does Angelina Jolie have "secret recordings" of Brad Pitt's alleged abuse? Rihanna cheekily added, "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of. Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who's gonna use what. Because it's so good."