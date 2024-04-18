Rihanna rocks blonder 'do and gives major update on new music!
London, UK - Rihanna popped up to her Fenty x Puma event with blonder hair and officially confirmed that her next album is on the way!
On Wednesday, the 36-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul debuted a blonder 'do while celebrating the release of her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty colorways in London.
RiRi's stunning new color is a few shades lighter than the honey-blonde hue she's been rocking as of late.
The Lift Me Up hitmaker complemented her hair with an oversized, moss-green suit jacket and dark brown jumpsuit.
At the event, RiRi gave a huge nod to her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, who she credits as inspiration when styling their sons RZA and Riot Rose.
When will Rihanna release her next album?
"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she dished to Entertainment Tonight.
She explained, "I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack, – their dad.'"
As for if the world can expect her ninth album – AKA "R9" – to drop anytime soon, the Umbrella artist teased that the project will blow fans away whenever it finally arrives!
Rihanna cheekily added, "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of. Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who's gonna use what. Because it's so good."
In February, A$AP confirmed his boo was "working on" the new album, getting fans even more hyped for the anticipated release.
