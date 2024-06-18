Rihanna reunites with Dior to become new face of fan-favorite fragrance

Paris, France - Oui, Oui! Rihanna has reunited with Dior for their most popular fragrance, J'Adore.

Rihanna is back with Dior as the newest face for the fragrance, J'Adore. © Collage:LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Just when the world thought that the 36-year-old Fenty mogul had already made her mark in the beauty and fashion industries, she's struck again!

On Tuesday, WWD announced RiRi's reinstated partnership with the French luxury line as the face of their beloved J'Adore perfume.

The Diamonds artist made history in 2015 when she became the first Black celebrity to sign with Dior as a brand ambassador.

Rihanna dished on her latest boss move in a statement, explaining, "The scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women."

She continued, "I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity."