Kim Kardashian and Rihanna score impressive ranks on Forbes' billionaire list

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have been dubbed the ultimate bosses with high ranks on Forbes billionaire list!

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna (l.) are among the Top 10 richest celebrities in the world, according to Forbes. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the outlet dropped the annual World Billionaire list, which highlighted the celebrities whose pockets run deep.

Per Forbes, the 43-year-old mogul and the 36-year-old pop singer are among the top 10 richest stars, with Kim ranking No. 6 thanks to her net worth of $1.7 billion.

RiRi landed the ninth spot on the exclusive list, as her worth is estimated to be $1.4 billion.

The Kardashians star's rank largely comes from her successful beauty and clothing brands, including SKIMs, which was valued at $4 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, even though the Needed Me artist hasn't released new music in eight years, RiRi continues to reign with her lucrative Fenty Beauty company plus her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Also joining the heavyweights is Taylor Swift, who made history with her No. 11 spot and an impressive $1.1 billion fortune.