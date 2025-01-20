Rihanna revives new music rumors after studio sighting!

New York, New York - Rihanna revived R9 rumors after being spotted heading to a recording studio – again!

Rihanna was spotted heading to a studio in New York City, sparking chatter that she's releasing new music. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The nine-time Grammy winner has gotten everyone's hopes up with another studio sighting over the weekend.

Rihanna was captured braving the NYC weather in a floor-length, tan coat complete with dark brown fur lining over workout attire, plus a Louis Vuitton bag and bright-blue Puma sneakers.

The Fenty mogul was seen entering a recording studio, which has led to fans tossing around different theories on the platform X.

Of course, there are some users who believe that RiRi is finally recording her ninth studio album despite her seemingly hinting that she's retiring from music.

Others argue that the mom of two could be recording something for her Fenty ads or hopping on a track for a feature.

Either way, the jury is out until further clarification from Rihanna herself!