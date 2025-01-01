Rihanna reveals sobriety in New Year's post: "New year, new me"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna had a little something extra to celebrate as she rang in 2025!

Singer Rihanna shared some personal news with her followers as she rang in the new year with a midnight celebration alongside friends. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 36-year-old singer shared a video of the moment the clock struck midnight on Wednesday to her Instagram with the caption "New Year, New Me."

In the clip, Rihanna revealed that she was also celebrating a big sobriety milestone, saying to the camera, "Y'all, I didn't drink all year! I didn't drink all year."

While the year was alcohol-free for RiRi, 2024 also didn't feature any new music from the Grammy winner – which fans were quick to remind her in the comments!

"New Year, Old albums," one fan wrote.

Rihanna's long-awaited ninth album has remained elusive for almost a decade now, and in July, she revealed that she was "starting over" on the project, extending the wait even longer.

But despite the lack of new albums, the Fenty Beauty mogul still managed to make waves with a new song for 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show the following year.