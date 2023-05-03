Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show breaks major record!

Los Angeles, California - Not only has Rihanna made history as a billionaire this year, but her Super Bowl performance has also broken major records!

Rihanna has made history once again thanks to her iconic Super Bowl halftime show. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While the 35-year-old expecting mom has been busy slaying her chic maternity style, she's also been effortlessly making history.

According to Billboard, Ri Ri's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is officially the most-watched halftime show performance of all time.

The Anti artist's live performance, per an adjusted Nielsen report, attracted 121.017 million viewers.

Ri Ri's show has now surpassed Katy Perry's 2015 performance, which previously held the record with 121 million viewers.

The Barbados native's set was the first time she had hit the stage in nearly five years.

During her iconic performance, Rihanna not only announced her second pregnancy but also performed several of her number-one hits, including Only Girl (in the World), We Found Love, and Rude Boy.

Following her halftime show, the singer continued her return to the stage with an emotional rendition of her Oscar-nominated song, Lift Me Up, at this year's Academy Awards.