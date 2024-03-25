Rihanna rocks new pixie cut ahead of exciting magazine debut

Mirror, mirror on the wall, Rihanna is the baddest gal of them all! The Fenty mogul has announced her April cover feature for Vogue China.

By Elyse Johnson

China - Rihanna announced that she will be the star of Vogue China after her recent boss move!

Rihanna will be featured on Vogue China's April edition, which will coincide with her Fenty brand's new drop.  © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Monday, the 36-year-old star confirmed her upcoming feature in the April edition of the magazine, which will coincide with her Fenty drop in China.

The Instagram post simply showed the Umbrella singer holding a tiny mirror while flaunting her long, red nails that are decorated with floral designs.

She captioned the post, "vogue china april issue loading…"

On X, Complex Music shared a brief excerpt from RiRi's forthcoming interview, where the mogul dished on owning her unique style.

"I'm always trying to figure out how to crack the code and make it my own style. I've always enjoyed doing that with my videos, my music, and my life now, and for me, individuality and authenticity go hand in hand," Rihanna said.

Before this, the Needed Me singer was seen sporting a new pixie cut while out and about in Santa Monica.

RiRi's honey-blonde hair was captured in a shaggy cut plus long tousled bangs, proving that there isn't a style that this billionaire can't rock!

Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

