Rihanna serves Cookie Monster glam on red carpet date night with A$AP Rocky
London, UK - Rihanna left no crumbs in a glam Cookie Monster-esque look while out on a red-carpet date night with A$AP Rocky at the Fashion Awards.
On Monday, the Fenty mogul strutted down the London red carpet in a blue furry coat from the Christian Lacroix fall 2002 couture runway collection along with a plunging black bustier dress, lace skirt, tights, and strappy black stiletto heels.
She accessorized the bold look with a smattering of gorgeous diamond necklaces, a pair of black leather opera gloves, and another piece from the Christian Lacroix FW02 collection – a huge furry blue hat.
Big hat energy has officially entered the chat!
Her rapper boo sported an oversized navy blue suit by Bottega Veneta with a white button-down shirt and a red tie, plus black square-toed men's dress shoes to finish off the polished 'fit.
A$AP Rocky previously modeled for Bottega Veneta's Father's Day campaign with his young sons Riot and RZA to announce himself as the brand's ambassador.
The Purple Swag artist, who shares the kiddos with Rihanna, was honored with the Cultural Innovator Award at the annual event.
Cover photo: Collage: BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP