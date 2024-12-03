Rihanna serves Cookie Monster glam on red carpet date night with A$AP Rocky

London, UK - Rihanna left no crumbs in a glam Cookie Monster-esque look while out on a red-carpet date night with A$AP Rocky at the Fashion Awards.

On Monday, the Fenty mogul strutted down the London red carpet in a blue furry coat from the Christian Lacroix fall 2002 couture runway collection along with a plunging black bustier dress, lace skirt, tights, and strappy black stiletto heels.

She accessorized the bold look with a smattering of gorgeous diamond necklaces, a pair of black leather opera gloves, and another piece from the Christian Lacroix FW02 collection – a huge furry blue hat.

Big hat energy has officially entered the chat!

Her rapper boo sported an oversized navy blue suit by Bottega Veneta with a white button-down shirt and a red tie, plus black square-toed men's dress shoes to finish off the polished 'fit.

A$AP Rocky previously modeled for Bottega Veneta's Father's Day campaign with his young sons Riot and RZA to announce himself as the brand's ambassador.