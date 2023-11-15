Rihanna settles personal injury suit over "malicious" email and call

Dublin, Ireland - B***h better have her money! Rihanna has reportedly settled a ten-year lawsuit against her.

Rihanna has settled a 10-year-old lawsuit with a woman from Dublin. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, The Irish Times revealed that the 35-year-old Fenty mogul reached a settlement with a Dublin woman who sued RiRi nearly a decade ago.

Per the outlet, 48-year-old Dana Kavanagh sued the Work singer under the name "Robyn Fenty AKA Rihanna," alleging that she was caused mental distress and emotional suffering from a "malicious" 2013 email regarding her partner and Rihanna's ex-head of security, Geoffrey Keating.

The accuser additionally sued the Love on the Brain artist, who has denied the accusations, over a phone call RiRi allegedly made to Kavanagh's sister-in-law.

Reportedly, the personal injuries case was listed for hearing before the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday morning until Kavanagh's legal team revealed that the matter had been settled, though the specifics of the settlement weren't disclosed.

As of late, Rihanna has been maintaining a low profile since welcoming her second son, Riot Rose with A$AP Rocky.