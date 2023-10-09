Rihanna and A$AP Rocky caught twinning in matching outfits for birthday bash!

New York, New York - Rihanna continued celebrating A$AP Rocky's birthday with another fashionable look! And get ready, because RiRi never fails on the style front.

Rihanna isn't done celebrating A$AP Rocky's birthday as the two had an epic party where they rocked stylish matching looks. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

RZA and Riot Rose's parents proved once again why they are an unstoppable force!

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Anti artist and her longtime boo matched in monochrome outfits for the Peso rapper's 35th birthday bash.

The stylish pair were seen in New York City with RiRi slaying the game in a blue denim pants-and-jacket Mix Mix fit which she styled with a cropped white dress shirt, a silky black bralette, and silky black pumps.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy's look included a loose beige ribbed suit with a white tee shirt, black woven leather shoes, and a brown woven tote bag.

The Diamonds hitmaker also documented the party where she and Rocky were seen dancing with their close group of friends via her Instagram story.

The pair stepped out for the first time on Thursday after welcoming their second baby boy in August.