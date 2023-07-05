Rihanna shares sweet snap of her "Bajan Boyz" amid Barbados vacay
Barbados - Rihanna dropped a dreamy snap of rapper A$AP Rocky and their son RZA while the family enjoyed their Caribbean vacay!
The pregnant 35-year-old Lift Me Up artist and her family are enjoying that Barbados sun as they prepare for the arrival of their second child.
On Tuesday, RiRi shared another intimate look at their family time on Instagram with a sweet pic of the Praise the Lord rapper and their one-year-old son.
The pic featured a silhouette of Rocky holding RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.
She captioned the post that highlighted the tropical paradise, "my Bajan boyz."
Rihanna takes over Barbados during final stretch of pregnancy
The billionaire has been enjoying her time in her native land while she enters the final stages of her pregnancy.
Prior to this, RiRi was spotted enjoying some snow cones outside her villa on the Caribbean island.
The Rude Boy singer was reportedly provided the sweet treat by Dexter the Snowcone Man CEO Andrew Maynard and posed with her icy dessert while barefoot and rocking a straw hat, a black sports bra, and unbuttoned jean shorts that put her huge bump on display.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri