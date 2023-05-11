Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son has his name revealed in new report

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky year-long secret regarding their baby boy's name has reportedly been revealed!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have kept their baby boy's name under wraps. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old Barbados-native has been pulling a Khloé Kardashian by keeping her son's name under wraps.

But on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reportedly obtained a copy of the infant's birth certificate.

Though it was rumored that RiRi and the 34-year-old Peso rapper had named their son Noah, according to the British tabloid, the adorable little one is apparently called RZA Athelston Mayers.

His first name is in honor of Wu-Tang Clan member, rapper RZA, and he shares his middle name with his daddy.

While RiRi and Rocky haven't confirmed anything yet, it wouldn't be too surprising the pair would chose this unique name for their son!