Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son has his name revealed in new report
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky year-long secret regarding their baby boy's name has reportedly been revealed!
The 35-year-old Barbados-native has been pulling a Khloé Kardashian by keeping her son's name under wraps.
But on Wednesday, The Daily Mail reportedly obtained a copy of the infant's birth certificate.
Though it was rumored that RiRi and the 34-year-old Peso rapper had named their son Noah, according to the British tabloid, the adorable little one is apparently called RZA Athelston Mayers.
His first name is in honor of Wu-Tang Clan member, rapper RZA, and he shares his middle name with his daddy.
While RiRi and Rocky haven't confirmed anything yet, it wouldn't be too surprising the pair would chose this unique name for their son!
Rihanna continues to slay maternity fashion!
Meanwhile, the expecting parents were spotted back on the West Coast after their Met Gala and New York City slay.
The couple was seen in good spirits as Rihanna continued sporting more ground-breaking maternity fashion during the pair's day date in West Hollywood.
The heavily-pregnant Grammy-winner's ensemble consisted of an oversized black coat worn over wide-legged white pants, paired with a micro top from her Savage X Fenty line.
As for Rocky, the hip-hop artist gave "cool dad vibes" in a bright red jacket, light wash jeans, and a pair of white sunglasses with pink polarized lenses. Slay all day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP