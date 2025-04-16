Rihanna sparks A$AP Rocky marriage rumors with bridal shoot!
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty drop has further sparked marriage rumors with A$AP Rocky!
On Tuesday, the 37-year-old fashion mogul revealed her newest collection, called At First Sight, via Instagram, where she left very little to the imagination in the honeymoon-ready line.
RiRi's first post captured her modeling the bridal lingerie set that featured a blush pink bustier, thong, thigh-high stockings, and a matching veil while laying on satin pink sheets.
The Diamonds hitmaker dropped more sexy images in the following post, where she was seen striking more provocative poses and hilariously smashing a wedding cake with her white pointed-toe stilettos.
The racy campaign has reignited rumors that the mom of two is engaged to the A$AP Rocky, or even secretly married already!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/badgalriri & IMAGO/MediaPunch