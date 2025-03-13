Rihanna flaunts colorful fashion with neon tutu in Barbados
Barbados - Rihanna brought her unconventional style to her native island for latest Fenty x Puma event!
The 37-year-old celebrated the launch of the Avanti and Jelly Slide collection in her home country, where she rocked a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired fit!
RiRi stunned in a mint-green bikini top under a matching mesh cover-up, plus a floor-length, fluffy tutu that was a combination of two different materials.
The Work hitmaker's eye-popping bottom was a mix of neon and light green shades, and she layered the ensemble with some athleisure by adding a long, patchwork jersey.
She completed the look with a thick silver chain necklace, neon-green rimmed shades, and bright yellow sneakers from her newest shoe line.
RiRi relaunched her Fenty x Puma brand in 2023 after welcoming her second baby boy, Riot Rose, with A$AP Rocky.
Though the Love on the Brain singer has been teasing fans about the status of her long-awaited ninth album, it's clear that RiRi has found her calling as a fashion risk-taker!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Cover-Images