Rihanna flaunts colorful fashion with neon tutu in Barbados

Rihanna may not be Irish, but she was definitely feeling lucky in her eye-popping neon ensemble at her latest Fenty x Puma launch!

By Elyse Johnson

Barbados - Rihanna brought her unconventional style to her native island for latest Fenty x Puma event!

Rihanna pulled up to her Fenty x Puma event in a stylish tutu as she partied the night away in Barbados.
Rihanna pulled up to her Fenty x Puma event in a stylish tutu as she partied the night away in Barbados.  © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 37-year-old celebrated the launch of the Avanti and Jelly Slide collection in her home country, where she rocked a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired fit!

RiRi stunned in a mint-green bikini top under a matching mesh cover-up, plus a floor-length, fluffy tutu that was a combination of two different materials.

The Work hitmaker's eye-popping bottom was a mix of neon and light green shades, and she layered the ensemble with some athleisure by adding a long, patchwork jersey.

Elon Musk: Musk reportedly planning to pump a fortune into Trump's political operation
Elon Musk Musk reportedly planning to pump a fortune into Trump's political operation

She completed the look with a thick silver chain necklace, neon-green rimmed shades, and bright yellow sneakers from her newest shoe line.

RiRi relaunched her Fenty x Puma brand in 2023 after welcoming her second baby boy, Riot Rose, with A$AP Rocky.

Though the Love on the Brain singer has been teasing fans about the status of her long-awaited ninth album, it's clear that RiRi has found her calling as a fashion risk-taker!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Cover-Images

More on Rihanna: