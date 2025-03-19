Rihanna sparks third pregnancy rumors with tropical photoshoot

Barbados - Rihanna had a spicy shoot for her Fenty x Puma brand, but fans were busy speculating if she's expecting again!

Rihanna's latest Instagram was flooded with comments about the singer potentially hiding a pregnancy. © Screenshot/Instagram/@badgirlriri

The mom of two sparked pregnancy rumors in her lush new snaps in honor of her Cat Cleat Jelly Shoes in Lime Sheen drop.



RiRi modeled the latest item in photos that she shared on Instagram Monday while chilling on a yacht in a Maison Margiela's white cotton printed t-shirt featuring play trees, blue skies, and the beach.

The Work hitmaker sported diamond earrings, an ankle bracelet, and eye-catching rings while posing on the boat, where she also took close-up shots of her dolled-up face with a bold red lip, plus another snap of RiRi flaunting her 'fit while standing in front of a huge doorway.

Yet, Rihanna's comments section was flooded with fans spreading pregnancy speculation!