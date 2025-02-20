Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly have wild name picked for next baby!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made a wild promise to the rapper's attorney after his victory in his high-stakes shooting trial !

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (r.) have found a way to keep the rapper's lawyer in the family after their big court win! © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

RiRi and Rocky have more babies – and apparently a poignant name – on the brain.

The Peso rapper's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, spilled to Extra's Billy Bush what the superstar couple promised the attorney after Rocky was found not guilty of the charges against him stemming from a 2021 shooting.

Tacopina said, "They grabbed me and they said, 'Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe.' I said, 'I'm gonna hold you to that!'"

The attorney added that Rocky "told me he loved me, and we're family."

The Multiply artist, who was accused of shooting his ex-friend A$AP Relli, faced two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

If Rocky – born Rakim Mayers – was found guilty, he would've served a nearly 24-year prison sentence.

After the first verdict was delivered, the hip-hop star immediately jumped into Rihanna's arm.